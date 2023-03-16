(CNBC)Markets have changed their mind — again — about what they think the Federal Reserve will do next week regarding interest rates. In a morning where more banking turmoil emerged and stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street, traders shifted pricing to indicate that the Fed may hold the line when it meets March 21-22. The probability for no rate hike shot up to as high as 65%, according to CME Group data Wednesday morning.

To read this article: