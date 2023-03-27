Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are up as Wall Street looks to build on winning week: Live updates

March 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures edged higher Sunday evening as Wall Street came off a winning week and investors continued to follow the troubling bank sector.Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.4%. The moves come after Wall Street capped off a winning week despite volatility related to the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the ongoing bank crisis

