(CNBC) Stock futures edged higher Sunday evening as Wall Street came off a winning week and investors continued to follow the troubling bank sector.Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.4%. The moves come after Wall Street capped off a winning week despite volatility related to the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the ongoing bank crisis
Stock futures are up as Wall Street looks to build on winning week: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.