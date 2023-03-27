(CNBC) The surge of deposits moving from smaller banks to big institutions including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo amid fears over the stability of regional lenders has slowed to a trickle in recent days, CNBC has learned. Uncertainty caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month triggered outflows and plunging share prices at peers including First Republic and PacWest.
Deposit drain from smaller banks into financial giants like JPMorgan Chase has slowed, sources say
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.