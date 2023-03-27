Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Deposit drain from smaller banks into financial giants like JPMorgan Chase has slowed, sources say

March 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The surge of deposits moving from smaller banks to big institutions including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo amid fears over the stability of regional lenders has slowed to a trickle in recent days, CNBC has learned. Uncertainty caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month triggered outflows and plunging share prices at peers including First Republic and PacWest.

