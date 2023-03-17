Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat after banks bolster deposits at First Republic: Live updates

March 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night. The action comes after a relief rally earlier in the day. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.03%, while Nasdaq futures inched up 0.02%. Shares of First Republic Bank slid about 24% in after-hours trading, a sharp reversal from its nearly 10% surge in the regular session. The major averages rose in regular trading earlier Thursday. The Dow added 371.98 points.

