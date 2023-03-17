Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street rides to the rescue as 11 banks pledge First Republic $30 billion in deposits

March 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A group of financial institutions has agreed to deposit $30 billion in First Republic in what’s meant to be a sign of confidence in the banking system, the banks announced Thursday afternoon. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase will contribute about $5 billion apiece, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will deposit around $2.5 billion, the banks said in a news release. Truist, PNC, U.S. Bancorp, State Street and Bank of New York Mellon will deposit about $1 billion each.

