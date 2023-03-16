(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked up Thursday morning after investor fears of a widespread banking crisis led to a volatile trading session. Credit Suisse announced plans to borrow up to about $54 billion from Swiss National Bank. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 100 points, or 0.3%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5%.

To read this article: