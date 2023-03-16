Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Snap and META stock surges on report that Biden may ban TikTok

March 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares in social media companies Snap and Meta jumped in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the Biden administration was reported to be considering banning TikTok in the U.S. unless Chinese tech giant ByteDance divests its stake. Snap shares surged nearly 7% while Meta shares rose more than 2% after The Wall Street Journal reported that TikTok faces a possible ban in the U.S. if ByteDance fails to comply with the Biden Administration’s proposition.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ellis pockets biggest Man Group pay packet since 2008
  2. Snap and META stock surges on report that Biden may ban TikTok
  3. S&P 500 futures rise following a volatile session on Wall Street: Live updates
  4. Credit Suisse to borrow up to nearly $54 billion from Swiss National Bank
  5. One of the best ways to figure out what the Fed will do next is to look at regional bank stocks

Search


Categories