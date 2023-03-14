Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Something broke, but the Fed is still expected to go through with rate hikes

March 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates, it generally keeps doing so until something breaks, or so goes the collective Wall Street wisdom. So with the second- and third-largest bank failures ever in the books happening just over the past few days, and worries of more to come, that would seem to qualify as significant breakage and reason for the central bank to back off. Not so fast.

