Why regulators seized Signature Bank in third-biggest bank failure in U.S. history

March 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) On Friday, Signature Bank customers spooked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank withdrew more than $10 billion in deposits. That run on deposits quickly led to the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Regulators announced late Sunday that Signature was being taken over to protect its depositors and the stability of the U.S. financial system.

