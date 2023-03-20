Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed poised to approve quarter-point rate hike despite market turmoil

March 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Even with turmoil in the banking industry and uncertainty ahead, the Federal Reserve likely will approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate increase, according to market pricing and many Wall Street experts. Rate expectations have been on a rapidly swinging pendulum over the past two weeks, varying from a half-point hike to holding the line and even at one point some talk that the Fed could cut rates.

