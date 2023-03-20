Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elizabeth Warren: Jerome Powell has ‘failed’ as Federal Reserve chair

March 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday, saying he “has failed” in his duties and shouldn’t be in his role. “He has had two jobs. One is to deal with monetary policy. One is to deal with regulation. He has failed at both,” she said. “Look, I don’t think he should be chairman of the Federal Reserve.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Investment Adviser with Defrauding Clients in Connection with Annuity Sales
  2. Dow futures rise more than 100 points after UBS buys Credit Suisse to stem bank crisis:
  3. UBS buys Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion as regulators look to shore up the global banking system
  4. FDIC announces agreement to sell Signature Bank assets to New York Community Bancorp subsidiary
  5. Elizabeth Warren: Jerome Powell has ‘failed’ as Federal Reserve chair

Search


Categories