(CNBC) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday, saying he “has failed” in his duties and shouldn’t be in his role. “He has had two jobs. One is to deal with monetary policy. One is to deal with regulation. He has failed at both,” she said. “Look, I don’t think he should be chairman of the Federal Reserve.”

