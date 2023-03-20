(CNBC) A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to purchase deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank, which was closed a week ago. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the deal would see the subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, assume substantially all of Signature Bank’s deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its former branches. Roughly $60 billion of Signature Bank’s loans and $4 billion of its deposits would remain with it in receivership.

To read this article: