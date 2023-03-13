(CNBC) Stock futures jumped Sunday evening after regulators announced a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and make additional funding available for other banks. S&P 500 futures gained 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 265 points. All Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday.
Dow futures jump 250 points as regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors: Live updates
