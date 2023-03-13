Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures jump 250 points as regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors: Live updates

March 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures jumped Sunday evening after regulators announced a plan to backstop all the depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and make additional funding available for other banks. S&P 500 futures gained 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 265 points. All Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday.

