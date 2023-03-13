(CNBC) Financial regulators are discussing two different facilities to manage the fallout from the closure of Silicon Valley Bank if no buyer materializes, according to a source close to the situation. One way that the regulators would step in would be to create a backstop for uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, using an authority from the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, according to the source.
Fed and FDIC discussing backstop to make SVB depositors whole and stem contagion fears:
