Fed and FDIC discussing backstop to make SVB depositors whole and stem contagion fears:

March 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Financial regulators are discussing two different facilities to manage the fallout from the closure of Silicon Valley Bank if no buyer materializes, according to a source close to the situation. One way that the regulators would step in would be to create a backstop for uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, using an authority from the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, according to the source.

