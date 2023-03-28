Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney layoffs will begin this week, CEO Bob Iger says in memo

March 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney will begin layoffs this week, the first of three rounds before the beginning of the summer that result in about 7,000 job cuts, according to a memo sent by Chief Executive Bob Iger. The cuts are part of a broader effort to reduce corporate spending and boost free cash flow. Disney said last month it plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content spend.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Long Island Investment Adviser and Firm Charged with Fraud
  2. Stock futures rise slightly after Nasdaq falls for a second day: Live updates
  3. Sam Bankman-Fried paid over $40 million to bribe at least one official in China, DOJ alleges in new indictment
  4. Jamie Dimon is being deposed over JPMorgan Chase role in Epstein lawsuits
  5. SVB customers tried to withdraw nearly all the bank’s deposits over two days, Fed’s Barr testifies

Search


Categories