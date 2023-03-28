(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after the S&P 500 posted its third positive session in a row and banking sector concerns continued to ease. Lyft shares gained after hours as the ridesharing company announced a new CEO and that its cofounders would step away from their day-to-day roles. PVH Corp. shares popped on strong quarterly results. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.15%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.17% and 0.23%, respectively.
Stock futures tick higher on Monday evening: Live updates
