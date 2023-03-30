(CNBC) The proliferation of artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT and Alphabet’s BardAI has already made big waves in financial markets, and a new study suggests that one day those programs may be able to trade in those markets all on their own. The investment industry has long used algorithms and quantitative trading programs in an effort to boost profits, but the recent breakthroughs in AI opens up new possibilities.
ChatGPT and A.I. might have a future as your portfolio manager, study suggests
