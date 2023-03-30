(Opalesque) Private wealth represents “a phenomenal opportunity for the alternatives industry” as it is increasingly being used to fund alternative investments, said a study. According to the report by data provider Preqin, fund managers are increasingly pivoting towards the private wealth industry when it comes to capital raising, as it has become more difficult to achieve the same from institutional investors and private capital.
Alternative fund managers pivoting to private wealth for fundraising
