Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alternative fund managers pivoting to private wealth for fundraising

March 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Private wealth represents “a phenomenal opportunity for the alternatives industry” as it is increasingly being used to fund alternative investments, said a study. According to the report by data provider Preqin, fund managers are increasingly pivoting towards the private wealth industry when it comes to capital raising, as it has become more difficult to achieve the same from institutional investors and private capital.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors come off winning day: Live updates
  2. Standard General sues FCC over Tegna deal delay
  3. Mass Ave Global closes China-focused hedge funds
  4. Data accuracy is key challenge ahead of T+1, says new study
  5. ChatGPT and A.I. might have a future as your portfolio manager, study suggests

Search


Categories