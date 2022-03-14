Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett is still buying Occidental Petroleum, adding shares worth $1.5 billion

March 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After spending around $4.5 billion last week to buy 91.2 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, he’s spent more than $1.5 billion this week to add another 27.1 million shares to Berkshire Hathaway’s stake. An SEC filing late Friday revealed the purchases were made on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at prices between $51.03 and $58.58. The weighted average of the buys is around $56.60.

