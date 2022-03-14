Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Russians liquidating crypto in the UAE to seek safe havens

March 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

*CNBC) Crypto firms in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are being deluged with requests to liquidate billions of dollars of virtual currency as Russians seek a safe haven for their fortunes, company executives and financial sources said. Some clients are using cryptocurrency to invest in real estate in the UAE, while others want to use firms there to turn their virtual money into hard currency and stash it elsewhere, the sources said.

