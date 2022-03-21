Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Oligarch Roman Abramovich’s $50 million Colorado mansion could become a sanctions target

March 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A Rocky Mountain mansion owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich would likely be among the first assets frozen by the U.S. government if he is sanctioned by the White House in response to the war in Ukraine, according to attorneys and real-estate executives. Among Abramovich’s many global real-estate trophies is a 14,000-square-foot modern mega-home on 200 acres in Snowmass, Colorado, just outside of Aspen.

