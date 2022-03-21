Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investors come off a strong week looking for more gains now that they have some clarity from the Fed

March 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) With the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike out of the way, market pros are now debating whether the market can continue the upswing it started in the past week. A powerful rally in technology and growth stocks helped drive the stock market higher in its best week of the year. The S&P 500 was up about 6.2% for the week, ending at 4,463. \

