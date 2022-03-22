Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto Sector Posts Outflows For 2nd Straight Week -CoinShares

March 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Cryptocurrency investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday, on persistent concerns about regulation and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the week ended March 18, after experiencing outflows of $110 million the previous week.

