(Reuters) Cryptocurrency investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday, on persistent concerns about regulation and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the week ended March 18, after experiencing outflows of $110 million the previous week.
Crypto Sector Posts Outflows For 2nd Straight Week -CoinShares
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.