(CNBC) The average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York climbed 20% to a record $257,500 for last year, according to state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The projection, released Wednesday in the annual report from New York’s top fiscal officer, includes cash bonuses for 2021 work as well as deferred awards paid out recently, according to DiNapoli.
Wall Street bonuses climb to record $257,500 per worker last year, New York’s fiscal chief says
