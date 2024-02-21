Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Woman drops lawsuit against Apollo Management Co Founder alleging rape at Jeffrey Epstein mansion

February 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The suit by the woman, Cheri Pierson, was “discontinued with prejudice and without costs to any party,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court filing. That notation means that Pierson cannot resurrect her legal claims against the billionaire investor Black in connection with the purported attack at Epstein’s Upper East Side residence in 2002.

