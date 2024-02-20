Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Walmart will report earnings before the bell. Here’s what to expect

February 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, Walmart often serves as a barometer for how consumers feel about their finances and how they are managing challenges like elevated grocery prices. The company will also kick off the major earnings season for the retail industry. Walmart said in November that it expected full-year adjusted earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.48. It also said it anticipates consolidated net sales will rise 5% to 5.5%, also an increase from its prior range. 

