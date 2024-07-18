Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Awards More Than $37 Million to a Whistleblower

July 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced an award of more than $37 million to a whistleblower who provided information not previously known to the SEC and which significantly contributed to a successful enforcement action. The whistleblower also met with Enforcement staff and identified potential witnesses and documents, which conserved staff time and resources.

“Today’s award illustrates the importance of the SEC’s whistleblower program, as the whistleblower’s information helped the agency return millions of dollars to harmed investors,” said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund, established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

