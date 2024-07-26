Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI announces a search engine called SearchGPT; Alphabet shares dip

July 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI on Thursday announced a prototype of its search engine, called SearchGPT, which aims to give users “fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.” The company said it eventually plans to integrate the tool, which is currently being tested with a small group of users, into its ChatGPT chatbot. The rollout could have implications for Google and its dominant search engine.

