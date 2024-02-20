Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors look to holiday-shortened trading week: Live updates

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are near flat Monday night as the market comes off its first losing week in more than a month. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were near flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 54 points, or 0.1%. The moves follow a losing week on Wall Street after economic data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may not begin cutting interest rates as soon, or by as much, as market participants expected.

