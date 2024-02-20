Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Capital One to acquire Discover Financial Services in $35.3 billion all-stock deal

February 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Under the agreement, Discover shareholders would receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share or about a 26% premium from Discover’s Friday closing price of $110.49. The companies said they expect the deal to close in late 2024 or early 2025, after which Capital One shareholders would hold 60% and Discover shareholders would own 40% of the combined company.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Walmart will report earnings before the bell. Here’s what to expect
  2. S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors look to holiday-shortened trading week: Live updates
  3. Capital One to acquire Discover Financial Services in $35.3 billion all-stock deal
  4. Magnificent 7 profits now exceed almost every country in the world.
  5. Icahn secures two JetBlue board seats

Search


Categories