Magnificent 7 profits now exceed almost every country in the world.

February 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The so-called “Magnificent 7” now wields greater financial might than almost every other major country in the world, according to new Deutsche Bank research. The meteoric rise in the profits and market capitalizations of the Magnificent 7 U.S. tech behemoths — Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla — outstrip those of all listed companies in almost every G20 country, the bank said in a research note Tuesday.

