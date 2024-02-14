(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023. Futures tied to the Dow slipped 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.07%. In after-hours trading, Lyft shares jumped more than 16% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

