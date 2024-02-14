Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after Dow suffers worst session since March 2023: Live updates

February 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023. Futures tied to the Dow slipped 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.07%. In after-hours trading, Lyft shares jumped more than 16% after the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

