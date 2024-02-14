(Hedgeweek) Alternative fund managers are concerned about the growing threat they face from money laundering risks and their organisation’s focus on anti-money laundering (AML) management is set to increase over the next 24 months, according to new research from Ocorian, a provider of regulation and compliance services for funds, corporates, capital markets and private clients.
Alts managers concerned about growing money laundering risks
