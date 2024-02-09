(CNBC) Shares of SoftBank Group rose as much as 15.29% Friday morning, a day after the Japanese investment firm posted earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. SoftBank’s on Thursday posted its first quarterly profit following four quarters of losses, thanks to big gains at its Vision Fund. For the December quarter, SoftBank’s net income was 950 billion Japanese yen ($6.36 billion), far exceeding LSEG estimates of 196.5 billion.

