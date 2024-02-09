Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Arm’s post-earnings pop leaves stock trading at over 100% premium to Nvidia

February 9, 2024

(CNBC) Exactly two years ago, Nvidia’s attempt to purchase chip designer Arm from SoftBank came to an end due to “significant regulatory challenges.” SoftBank’s billionaire founder, has never been so lucky. That agreement would have involved selling Arm for $40 billion, or just $8 billion more than SoftBank paid in 2016. Instead, Arm went public last year, and the company is now worth over $116 billion after the stock soared 48%

