(CNBC) Nvidia surpassed Google parent Alphabet in market capitalization on Wednesday. It’s the latest example of how the artificial intelligence boom has sent the chipmaker’s stock soaring. Nvidia rose over 2% to close at $739.00 per share, giving it a market value of $1.83 trillion to Google’s $1.82 trillion market cap. The move comes one day after Nvidia surpassed Amazon in terms of market value.

