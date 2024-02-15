Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia passes Alphabet in market cap and is now the third most valuable U.S. company

February 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia surpassed Google parent Alphabet in market capitalization on Wednesday. It’s the latest example of how the artificial intelligence boom has sent the chipmaker’s stock soaring. Nvidia rose over 2% to close at $739.00 per share, giving it a market value of $1.83 trillion to Google’s $1.82 trillion market cap. The move comes one day after Nvidia surpassed Amazon in terms of market value.

