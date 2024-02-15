Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cisco says it’s cutting 5% of global workforce, amounting to over 4,000 jobs

February 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cisco is the latest tech company to downsize in 2024, as the industry continues to squeeze out costs following the market downturn that hit two years ago. January was the busiest month for job cuts in the industry since March, as Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and SAP all said they were eliminating positions, as did eBay, Unity and Discord. So far this year, 144 tech companies have laid off almost 35,000 workers.

