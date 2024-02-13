Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

New SEC regulation requires hedge funds to disclose strategies

February 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have jointly approved new regulations which will require hedge funds to confidentially disclose more information about their investment strategies to watchdogs on a quarterly basis, including on investments, borrowing and counter-party exposure, according to a report by Bloomberg.

