Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Criminal sentencing of Binance founder CZ postponed to late April

February 13, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The criminal sentencing of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao on a money laundering rule charge has been postponed until April 30, according to a notice Monday in Seattle federal court. That docket entry did not explain what would be a two-month delay in sentencing Zhao, a Canadian national widely known as “CZ” who is free on a $175 million release bond in the United States.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip after fresh Dow record, Wall Street looks to inflation data: Live updates
  2. JetBlue shares jump 15% as activist Carl Icahn reports stake and calls shares undervalued
  3. Bitcoin extends its gains, breaking through the $50,000 level
  4. Jeff Bezos will save over $600 million in taxes by moving to Miami
  5. Criminal sentencing of Binance founder CZ postponed to late April

Search


Categories