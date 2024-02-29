Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former New York cop charged with swindling investors in foreign exchange trading fund

February 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A former New York City police officer was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud after he allegedly lied to investors and lost most of the $4.8 million they put into his foreign exchange-focused investment fund, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ex-cop Jason Rodriguez, 37, is accused of falsely promising investors in his fund, Technical Trading Team, that there would be guardrails to protect the trading risks for their money.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures fall as Wall Street awaits the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge:
  2. Snowflake says Frank Slootman is retiring as CEO, stock plunges more than 20%
  3. Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor nets $700 million in gains on 3-day pop in crypto and MicroStrategy
  4. Novavax stock falls 20% as vaccine maker misses quarterly estimates, sees sluggish 2024 sales
  5. Alibaba Cloud slashes prices by as much as 55% to fuel AI growth in China

Search


Categories