(CNBC) Alibaba ’s cloud business on Thursday said it is cutting prices on a wide range of core cloud products by as much as 55%, in a bid to fuel AI growth in China. The move aims to make “cloud capabilities more inclusive and accessible in the era of AI,” Alibaba Cloud said. The price cuts take effect Thursday and will apply to more than 100 product specifications.
Alibaba Cloud slashes prices by as much as 55% to fuel AI growth in China
