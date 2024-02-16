(CNBC) Venture funding for crypto-related companies in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $1.9 billion, a 2.5% increase from the prior quarter, PitchBook said Thursday. It marks the first time that venture VC investments in crypto startups have risen since the March quarter of 2022. It’s a welcome stat for crypto entrepreneurs who’ve been bruised by the last couple of years of the so-called “crypto winter,” which made it much harder for founders to raise money.

