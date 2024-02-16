Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Investors have become so enamored with Nvidia’s artificial intelligence story that they want a piece of anything the chipmaker touches. On Wednesday, Nvidia disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has stakes in a handful of public companies: Arm, SoundHound AI, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Nano-X Imaging, and TuSimple. With the exception of Arm, which topped $130 billion in market cap recently, shares of the Nvidia-backed companies soared Thursday following the 13F filing, a form that must be submitted by institutional investment managers overseeing at least $100 million in assets.

