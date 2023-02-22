(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as Wall Street braced for the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes and more insight on the central bank’s future hiking agenda. Crypto exchange platform Coinbase topped revenue expectations. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47 points, or 0.14%. Meanwhile, futures linked to the S&P 500 inched 0.12% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.16%.

