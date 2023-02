(CNBC) Coinbase reported user numbers that fell short of analysts’ estimates even as fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat projections. The stock rose more than 2% in extended trading after dropping 4.8% during the day. Here’s how the company did:

Earnings: Loss of $2.46 per share, vs. loss of $2.55 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

