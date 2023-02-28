Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Mark Zuckerberg announces new team at Meta working on A.I. products for Instagram, WhatsApp

February 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta will create a new product group inside the company focused on generative AI, a new set of machine learning techniques that allow computers to generate text, draw pictures, and create other media that resemble human output. The move comes as big tech companies and well-capitalized startups alike race to tout advances in machine learning techniques and incorporate artificial intelligence models into their products.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Texas Stockbroker charged for Stealing Funds from Elderly Customers
  2. Union Pacific CEO to step down following hedge fund pressure
  3. Adani loses $145bn in month since short seller's accusations
  4. Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street braces for final trading day of February: Live updates
  5. Mark Zuckerberg announces new team at Meta working on A.I. products for Instagram, WhatsApp

Search


Categories