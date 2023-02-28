(CNBC) Meta will create a new product group inside the company focused on generative AI, a new set of machine learning techniques that allow computers to generate text, draw pictures, and create other media that resemble human output. The move comes as big tech companies and well-capitalized startups alike race to tout advances in machine learning techniques and incorporate artificial intelligence models into their products.
Mark Zuckerberg announces new team at Meta working on A.I. products for Instagram, WhatsApp
