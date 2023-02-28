(CNBC) Stocks futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the final trading day of February. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.10%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.12% each. Zoom Video surged nearly 8% in overnight trading on strong earnings, while Occidental Petroleum’s stock fell 1% after posting a top-and-bottom line miss.
Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street braces for final trading day of February: Live updates
