Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street braces for final trading day of February: Live updates

February 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the final trading day of February. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.10%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.12% each. Zoom Video surged nearly 8% in overnight trading on strong earnings, while Occidental Petroleum’s stock fell 1% after posting a top-and-bottom line miss.

