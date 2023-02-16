(CNBC) Asia Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday as investors digested Japan’s record trade deficit of 3.5 trillion yen ($26 billion) – according to Refinitiv data that dates back to March 2006. Investors also digested a stronger than expected U.S. retail sales report from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains in the region as it surged 2%, while the Hang Seng Tech index jumped 3.53%. South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.81% higher, with the Kosdaq rising 2.2%.

To read this article: