Hang Seng Index gains 2% as Asia markets rise; Japan posts worst trade deficit ever

February 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Asia Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday as investors digested Japan’s record trade deficit of 3.5 trillion yen ($26 billion) – according to Refinitiv data that dates back to March 2006. Investors also digested a stronger than expected U.S. retail sales report from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains in the region as it surged 2%, while the Hang Seng Tech index jumped 3.53%. South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.81% higher, with the Kosdaq rising 2.2%.

