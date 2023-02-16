Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s two bond guarantors unsealed, both with ties to Stanford

February 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The names of two of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s guarantors were revealed on Wednesday, after an unsealing motion from media companies including CNBC was granted by a Manhattan federal judge. Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million recognizance bond in December after he was indicted on criminal fraud charges. In all, there were four guarantors, including his parents, to ensure Bankman-Fried’s cooperation with pretrial detention requirements.

