FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new criminal charges

February 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was hit Thursday with four new criminal charges, including ones related to commodities fraud and making unlawful political contributions, in a superseding indictment filed in New York federal court. A source familiar with the new counts said that SBF, as he is popularly known, could face an additional 40 years in prison if convicted in the case, where he is accused of “multiple schemes to defraud.”

